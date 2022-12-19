Plea to increase second class coaches in trains

December 19, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

The Erode District Congress Minority Wing has urged the Southern Railway not to reduce the second class sleeper coaches and increase berths in 3-AC sleeper coaches in two trains.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, vice president of the wing and former member of zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said Train No 11014 Coimbatore – Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express passes through Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Bengaluru to reach Lokmanya Tilak (LT) station. “The train had 12 second class coaches and three 3-AC sleeper coaches. But, the railways had now reduced it to three second class coaches and nine 3-AC coaches”, the letter said. The second class fare from Erode to LT station was ₹ 590 earlier. But, now they are collecting ₹ 1,580 in the 3-AC, the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express had 12 second class coaches and three 3-AC coaches that were changed as five second class coaches and six 3-AC coaches. “Earlier the fare from Erode to Dhanbad in second class was ₹ 790 and now they are collecting ₹ 2,085 in 3-AC coach”, the letter said and pointed out the hardship caused to travellers, particularly downtrodden and the poor. Hence, the letter urged the railways to reconsider their decision in reducing the berths.

.