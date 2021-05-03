Plea for selling Remdesivir through special counter

Erode

03 May 2021 22:19 IST

With shortage of the drug Remdesivir affecting treatment of COVID-19 patients, Erode South District Congress Committee has urged the district administration to establish a special sales counter at the District Headquarters and Hospital and ensure availability of the drug to the needy.

In a petition to the district administration, its president Makkal G. Rajan said that the second wave of virus is affecting people as on an average 450 persons are tested positive in the district every day. Spike in cases is a major concern among the people and shortage of the drug in the district is a major concern for the patients and their relatives. There are also reports that the drug is sold in black market at an exorbitant price, he claimed and said that the drug is not available in pharmacies. The petition wanted a special sales counter to be opened at the GH as being done at the Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai so that the antiviral drug is available to the needy.

