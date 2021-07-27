Plant4Life challenge launched in Coimbatore

Siruthuli and Rotary Coimbatore Gaalaxy launched an afforestation project in Coimbatore on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

27 July 2021 23:20 IST

Siruthuli and Rotary Coimbatore Gaalaxy have launched an afforestation project aiming to plant 5,000 saplings on the death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

According to a press release, the saplings will be planted on the Anna University, regional campus here. Siruthuli has also launched a social media challenge called “Plant4LiftChallenge”. The challenge will go on till October 15. Those who want to take part in the challenge should plant a sapling in the locality of their choice, take a photo and document it, and post it on social media and tag @siruthuli. They should also use the hashtag #Plant4Life. They can nominate their friends, family members and followers to take up the challenge.

The press release added that three years ago, Siruthuli facilitated planting of 10,000 saplings by 5,000 students in three minutes at Bharathiar University to honour Dr. Kalam. The saplings have grown and have become a thriving ecosystem now.

Advertising

Advertising