Physical distancing norm ignored at COVID-19 testing centre

17 April 2021 23:54 IST

Hundreds of Grade II police constable selectees queued up for COVID-19 test at the Government Headquarters Hospital for test certificate. The certificate is mandatory for the final round of physical endurance test scheduled next week.

However, the catch for the healthy youth was the absence of physical distancing norms at the testing centre, and the overcrowding exposing them to public waiting with COVID-19 like symptoms as the selectees waited for their turn for swab collection.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramesh (name changed), who is set to appear for the physical endurance test on April 22, said, “It would help if there was a COVID-19 testing camp exclusively for those appearing for the endurance test because there are senior citizens and others with symptoms waiting here.”

The total lack of physical distancing at the testing centre, while public waited in queues jostling is adding to the consternation of the candidates required procedurally to obtain a COVID-19 test certificate.

Under the Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, the selectees of Grade II preliminary tests (for constables) are expected to produce COVID-19 test certificates to be able to participate in the final round of selections during the physical endurance round.

A total of 1,030 candidates from the district have been selected for the final round and the window for obtaining the tests is short. “The test should be taken not more than seven days before the endurance test,” says Mr. Ramesh, who is from Krishnagiri town. “There are several others from various parts of the district waiting. They could have a camp for us separately,” he says.