Photographer held on rape charge

Coimbatore

25 December 2021 23:51 IST

A photographer was arrested by the police for allegedly raping a woman and taking lewd photographs of her.

Police sources said the accused Ganesh Anand called the 25-year-old woman to his residence at Ganapathy on December 3 for a photo shoot session promising her a career in films. The accused photographed her in an obscene fashion and raped her, the sources said. He also allegedly threatened to uploaded the photographs online. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and remanded him in judicial custody on Friday.

Boy arrested

A 17-year-old boy from Thoothukudi district was arrested on Friday by the police on charges of sending obscene content to two minor girls in Coimbatore through social media platforms. According to the police, the boy befriended the two girls aged 14 years and 15 years online and received their mobile numbers. Following this, he allegedly sent obscene messages to the girls. Based on their complaint, the All Women Police – Coimbatore East registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A police team traced the boy to Thoothukudi district on Friday and arrested him. He was sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore, according to the sources.

Advertising

Advertising