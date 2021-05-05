Petrol bomb hurled at coffee bar owner in Salem

Salem

Police have formed a special team to nab a 23-year-old man who hurled petrol bomb at a coffee bar owner at Dasanaickenpatti here on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Logu alias Loganathan (45) of Nalikalpatti runs a coffee bar at Nalikalpatti Four Road Junction.

On Tuesday night, Thirumamani of the same village had an altercation with a woman near the coffee shop. Loganathan questioned Thirumamani, which allegedly angered the latter. Dispute broke between the two and later Thirumamani left.

On Wednesday, Thirumamani hurled a petrol bomb at Loganathan, who escaped with minor injuries. Later, Loganathan lodged a complaint with the Mallur police. Search is on for the accused.