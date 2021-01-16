Dogs for adoption in Coimbatore

Milo

Coimbatore

16 January 2021 15:59 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Milo: At around two years of age, Milo is a sweet, friendly little soul who is good with calm dogs. Vaccinated and sterilised, could you cherish him forever?

Heckles: Friendly, alert, and playful Heckles is two and a half years old. He is great with kids and other dogs. He is vaccinated and sterilised.

Poppy

Poppy: Three and a half -month-old Poppy is active and affectionate. He is looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Wafers

Wafers: This little scamp is 45-day old. Dewormed, he will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Rudhra

Rudhra: Rudhra was rescued after he was spotted struggling to survive after being abandoned in the streets. After a examination at our clinic, he was found to be suffering from testicular cancer and subsequently underwent surgery. After making a speedy recovery, Rudhra is now much healthier and loves going for daily walks and being around people. He is between five and six years of age and would love to find a family who will cherish him and never make him face the fear of abandonment again. To adopt Rudhra or sponsor his care costs while he remains with us, please give us a call on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.