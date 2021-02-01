Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Rudhra

01 February 2021 10:33 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Rudhra: Between five and six years of age, this handsome and friendly chap deserves a loving, forever home. He is vaccinated and sterilised.

Helen

Helen: Great with other dogs, Helen is around two and a half years old, active and loving. She is vaccinated and sterilised.

Robbie

Robbie: This three-month-old girl is fun, loving, friendly, active, and great with other dogs. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Gigi

Gigi: One and a half-year-old Gigi is very loving once she learns to trust you. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is fit and healthy.

Leo

Leo: Leo was rescued after struck down by a passing vehicle. The accident left his hind leg irreparably fractured in many places. If not spotted and rescued, this old boy would have died. Thanks to kind and timely assistance, Leo now has a fighting chance of survival and a peaceful, safe retirement ahead of him. While his leg had to be amputated, Leo is recovering well and enjoys basking in the sunshine while being hand-fed treats! To help us give love, treatment, and care to more injured animals in need, please consider sponsoring Leo and/or the costs of his ongoing medical and therapeutic needs. For more details, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.