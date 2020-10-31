Want a furry companion?

Blue

Coimbatore

31 October 2020 10:14 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Blue: Eight-month-old Blue is a beautiful and friendly cat. She is vaccinated and sterilized and would make a wonderful apartment pet.

Caramel: Playful-and-cuddly Caramel is 60 days old. She is vaccinated and ready to grow up with your family. Caramel will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Misty

Misty: This-gentle and-sweet girl is around two years old and great with other dogs. Vaccinated and sterilized, she is patiently waiting for her forever home.

Mojo

Mojo: Five-month-old Mojo is active, alert and would make a loyal pet. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Dobby

Dobby : Dobby needs round-the-clock care after he sustained a spinal injury in a road accident. He is currently undergoing physiotherapy and treatment for wounds. He loves nothing more than being petted by his favorite caregivers at our ABC and Rescue Center. With so many accident victims currently under our care, help us to continue being a lifeline for them by sponsoring at least one of them or contributing towards their care needs. To know more, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 9366127215 from 9 am to 5 pm.