Petitioner Assistance Centre in Tiruppur Corporation

July 06, 2022 19:51 IST

Following requests from the public, the Tiruppur corporation has opened a Petitioners Assistance Centre on the premises of the corporation office. Two staff from the Corporation have been assigned to help people, who comes to lodge their grievances.

A Corporation official said that the Centre that runs free of cost and would help in drafting petitions and filling application forms to get certificates and Aadhaar cared. On Wednesday, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected the centre.