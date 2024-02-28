ADVERTISEMENT

Periyar University teachers, staff, stage protest over V-C’s failure to suspend Registrar despite T.N. government order

February 28, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - SALEM

Despite two orders from the T.N. Higher Education Secretary, the V-C has failed to suspend the Registrar, against whom corruption charges have been proven, the protesters said

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Periyar University Employees Union and Periyar University Teachers Association staged a demonstration on the university premises in Salem on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Condemning Periyar University’s Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan for failing to suspend the K. Thangavel, who is the Registrar (full additional charge) against whom corruption and other charges have been proven, members of Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA), staged a demonstration on the university premises, on Wednesday (February 28, 2024) morning.

Led by R. Kanivannan, president of PUEU, over 50 members gathered and raised slogans against the V-C and the Registrar. They said the government-constituted inquiry committee had found charges, including those of corruption, against the Registrar to be proven, and the Higher Education Department secretary A. Karthik had directed the V-C to place the Registrar under suspension. “But, the V-C has failed to adhere to the State government’s order and has refused to initiate action against the Registrar,” they said. In the meantime, the Registrar went on medical leave for 12 days.

When no action was taken, the Higher Education secretary, for the second time, directed the V-C to place Mr. Jagannathan under suspension on February 27. “The V-C refused to act again,” the protesters said, and asked the government to issue a special order to place the Registrar under suspension. The Registrar is set to retire on February 29.

