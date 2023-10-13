ADVERTISEMENT

Per day 180 million litres of protected drinking water being supplied to residents in Salem, says District Collector 

October 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam has said that per day 180 million litres of protected drinking water is being supplied to 29.21 lakh people in Salem district.

After inspecting the schemes implemented in Edappadi and Omalur taluks on Thursday, Mr. Karmegam said that from the Koranampatti pumping station in Edappadi, drinking water will be supplied to Elampillai, Attaiyampatti, Panamarathupatti, and Mallur town panchayats, Edaganasalai municipality, and 778 rural residential areas in Veerapandi and Salem panchayat unions.

A total of 5.24 lakh people would receive 50.70 million litres of protected drinking water. A test run is going on in these areas to supply drinking water, and before November 1, these residential areas would receive drinking water.

In Salem district, through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, 11 combined drinking water schemes are maintained. Through these schemes, 29.21 lakh people in four municipalities, 29 town panchayats, and 4,475 rural residential areas are receiving 180 million litres of protected drinking water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To increase supply to 55 litres of drinking water per person from the present 45 litres per day, restoration works in five combined drinking water schemes will be carried out at a cost of ₹347.47 crore. In that, restoration works have been competed in Rasipuram-Edappadi combined drinking water scheme, Mr. Karmegam added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US