Per day 180 million litres of protected drinking water being supplied to residents in Salem, says District Collector 

District Collector S. Karmegam has said that per day 180 million litres of protected drinking water is being supplied to 29.21 lakh people in Salem district.

After inspecting the schemes implemented in Edappadi and Omalur taluks on Thursday, Mr. Karmegam said that from the Koranampatti pumping station in Edappadi, drinking water will be supplied to Elampillai, Attaiyampatti, Panamarathupatti, and Mallur town panchayats, Edaganasalai municipality, and 778 rural residential areas in Veerapandi and Salem panchayat unions.

A total of 5.24 lakh people would receive 50.70 million litres of protected drinking water. A test run is going on in these areas to supply drinking water, and before November 1, these residential areas would receive drinking water.

In Salem district, through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, 11 combined drinking water schemes are maintained. Through these schemes, 29.21 lakh people in four municipalities, 29 town panchayats, and 4,475 rural residential areas are receiving 180 million litres of protected drinking water.

To increase supply to 55 litres of drinking water per person from the present 45 litres per day, restoration works in five combined drinking water schemes will be carried out at a cost of ₹347.47 crore. In that, restoration works have been competed in Rasipuram-Edappadi combined drinking water scheme, Mr. Karmegam added.

