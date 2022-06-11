People told to make complaints against usury menace

June 11, 2022 17:38 IST

The district police have asked people to come forward to give complaint and face harassment against those money lenders who charge exhorbitant rate of interest.

In a release, the police said that recently, a financier, who demanded exorbitant interest from a borrower and threatened him, was arrested and lodged in prison. Complaints related to persons demanding exorbitant interest can be lodged with the Superintendent of Police office directly or through Whatsapp ( 96552 20100) or through the Kaaval Uthavi app. Details of the complainant will be kept confidential and necessary action would be taken after inquiry, the release added.

Action would be taken under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003, under which the accused could get an imprisonment for upto three years and a fine of upto ₹30,000, the release said.

