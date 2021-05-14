Patient found dead at COVID-19 care centre in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

14 May 2021 12:04 IST

A man, who was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre (CCC) near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district, was found dead in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, P. Murugaiyan (65) from Narasimhanaickenpalayam was admitted at the CCC at the premises of a private college in Mathampalayam on May 12 after testing positive. He was said to be asymptomatic.

At around 12.30 a.m. on Friday, his body was found at one of the corridors in the CCC, where around 570 patients were undergoing treatment.

Neither the deceased’s wife nor three of his sons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the time of his death, according to the police. It is suspected that he took the extreme step as he was worried over testing positive for COVID-19.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.