Passengers association seeks extension of Bengaluru - Coimbatore Uday Express up to Palani via Pollachi

January 18, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has requested the General Manager of Southern Railway to extend the Coimbatore – KSR Bengalruru – Coimbatore UDAY Express train upto Palani via Pollachi and Kinathukadavu.

In a memorandum, the association said the Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Service (ITES) professionals from Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Udumalpet and Palani regions who worked in and around Bengaluru frequently travelled to the city. Many traders and businessmen also visited Bengaluru. In addition, Bengaluru serves as a gateway for people travelling to parts of Karnataka such as Dharwad, Hubli, Hampi, Shivamogga, Gulbarga and Bellary. Many students from this region studied in Bengaluru colleges.

Places such as Maasani Amman Temple in Anaimalai, Thirumoorthy hill Temple, Valparai hills, Anaimalai and Parambikulam Tiger Reserves, Munnar, Amaravathy and Aliyar Dam are famous tourist spots in the region. Palani temple is one of the most visited pilgrimage centres in South India.

People from Pollachi, Udamalpet and Palani had to travel to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Dindigul railway stations as there was no direct train to Bengaluru from these places.

In the memorandum, joint secretary of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association T. Krishna Balaji requested the Railways to run a direct train service covering Pollachi, Palani, Kinathukadavu and Udumalpet to Bengaluru. He also sought to convert the double –decker coaches to normal ICF/LHB coaches.

