Palliative care service for differently abled launched in Coimbatore

06 January 2022 17:49 IST

Coimbatore-based Swarga Foundation on Thursday started palliative care services for persons with disabilities.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara launched the project - ‘Suraksha-Care Homedelivered’ at Sowkhya Pain Rehab Clinic on Puliakulam Road in the presence of Swarnalatha J., managing trustee of Swarga Foundation.

A release from Swarga Foundation said that a team of doctor, nurse, psychologist and physiotherapist will visit patients at their residences under the project.

They will provide services such as physiotherapy, catheter change, Ryle’s (food) tube change, bedsore and hygiene management. They will also address the psycho-social needs of the patients, provide counselling to families members and give free medicines.

All the services will be provided free of cost to all persons with disabilities, the release said. Patients can call 73971-65333 to register for the service.