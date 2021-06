SALEM

20 June 2021 21:17 IST

The 76th oxygen express reached Irugur container sliding here on Saturday.

According to a release, 73.27 tonnes of medical oxygen was transported in four containers from Rourkela in Odisha.

Till date, 76 Oxygen Express trains have been operated to Tamil Nadu and 5,745.86 tonnes of medical oxygen has been delivered, a release said.

Advertising

Advertising