Over 970 vehicles impounded for violations in Erode

18 May 2021 22:49 IST

The district police have registered 13,198 cases against motorists for plying on roads during the total lockdown and impounded 976 vehicles here.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said that to prevent people moving out unnecessarily on roads, barricades were installed and vehicle checks intensified across the district. During vehicle checks, motorists were found giving false information that they were moving on emergencies and 1,367 cases were registered and a fine of ₹ 6,83,500 was levied on them. From May 10 to 17, police registered 2,916 cases against motorists for not wearing face masks and a fine of ₹ 5,83,200 were imposed on them.

A total of 266 cases were registered against the public for not adhering to personal distancing norms and they were levied fine of ₹ 1.33 lakh. The police have registered 13,198 cases against two-wheelers and motorists for violating lockdown norms and 976 vehicles were impounded. Mr. Thangadurai asked people not to venture out of their house without any valid reasons and asked them to cooperate in the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, motorists were checked at the inter-district check posts to confirm the e-registration after which they were allowed to proceed.