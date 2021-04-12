Over 92,000 persons receive vaccination in Namakkal

Namakkal

12 April 2021 23:02 IST

Over 92,000 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Namakkal district till date.

According to health department officials, vaccination centres have been set up at all Amma mini clinics, primary health centres and government facilities besides private facilities. The department have also started organising vaccination camps at industrial places were large number of beneficiaries could be mobilised within the permitted age category.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, on Sunday alone, 766 persons received first dose of vaccination in the district and 146 persons received second dose.

Officials said that the district has achieved 128% coverage among healthcare workers and 98.8% of coverage among frontline workers. Till Sunday, 60,386 persons among general public were vaccinated and 6,916 persons received their second dose.

The health department is planning to organise more camps at industrial areas as part of containment measures to reduce spread of the disease.