Over 7,500 beneficiaries get treatment under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme

Coimbatore

17 September 2021 23:48 IST

In just over a month following the launch of the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ healthcare scheme, over 7,500 beneficiaries have received treatment for non-communicable diseases at their respective residences in Coimbatore district, according to the district administration.

A release said the scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via videoconferencing at Nanjundapuram in the district on August 5. As of September 10, personnel from the Health Department visited the residences of 7,522 beneficiaries of all age groups across Coimbatore district, the release said.

The beneficiaries included 3,814 patients with hypertension, 1,456 diabetics, 1,741 patients with diabetes and hypertension, 268 patients in need of physiotherapy and 243 patients who were provided with miscellaneous treatments.

‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme entails door-to-door visits by women public health workers, women health volunteers trained by Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, physiotherapists and nurses to provide healthcare for those aged 45 years and above for non-communicable diseases and those with infirmities. The scheme was launched in eight districts including Coimbatore on August 5.