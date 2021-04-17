Over 65,000 vaccinated in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

17 April 2021 00:03 IST

A COVID-19 management review meeting in the wake of the second wave of infections was presided over by Collector S.P. Karthika at the Collectorate on Friday.

According to the Collector, over 65,000 people, including frontline workers, have been vaccinated in the district so far. The district’s population includes an estimated 4 lakh people over the age of 45 and the district administration would cover this target group for vaccination in due course.

She said the district administration was organising fever camps and had intensified testing. Mobile camps were being conducted to enable detection of persons with COVID-19 like symptoms. Similarly, COVID-19 tests were being conducted in all primary health centres.

Even as the number of infections have spiked in the district, the district administration has warned of show-cause notices and sealing of restaurants and shops for violations.