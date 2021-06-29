Over 6,000 migrants workers in Krishnagiri to get dry ration

Krishnagiri

29 June 2021 22:49 IST

A total of 6,149 migrant workers will be given dry ration as part of the State government announced COVID-19 relief for migrant work force here in the district. The distribution of dry ration for migrant workers commenced here in the district. Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy distributed dry ration to 10 migrant workers here at the Collectorate.

According to the administration, as part of COVID-19 relief for migrant workers left jobless during the lockdown, the State government announced a relief of dry ration comprising of 15 kg rice, 1 kg pulses and 1 kg cooking oil.

According to the Collector, in view of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic, migrant workers need state support and the dry ration would help them wade through the temporary loss of livelihoods. Migrant workers employed in micro, small and medium scale enterprises, granite and stone quarries, daily wage labourers were rendered without work and source of income. In its wake, the dry ration were meant to help the workers at a time of crisis, according to the administration.

