Over 1,500 residents in P.N. Pudur in Coimbatore benefit from improved water supply

For long, residents in Mullai Nagar, Sri Nagar, Revathi Nagar and a few other areas south of Marudhamalai Road in P.N. Pudur were getting drinking water once in 10 to 12 days. When it was their turn to get water, they did not know if the Coimbatore Corporation would supply water in the morning, evening or midnight.

But now things have changed as the Corporation had started supply of water under the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement project. Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister K.N. Nehru launched the project on May 8.

Though the trial run was still on, they were getting water and at adequate pressure, says D. Sankara Narayanan, a resident of Sri Nagar 1 st Cross Street. “Prior to the launch of the project, when the Corporation supplied water, it used to be for a few streets and therefore the residents on other streets turned anxious if their turn will be next. But all that appears to be a thing of the past now,” he adds.

Water supply officials in the Corporation say with the three lakh litre Revathy Nagar tank as the base, the Corporation has laid new distribution pipelines for 7.1 km and installed new meters to supply water to the residents of all the 462 houses at adequate pressure.

The engineers say that by adequate pressure they meant that without the need for pumping, water flowed up to 14m – 17m. Adequate water was maintained in the Revathy Nagar tank and it was distributed equally.

The officials say this is the second area where the civic body had completed the 24x7 drinking water distribution project, the first being Jayaram Nagar, near Selvapuram.

The Corporation is implementing the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement project in the old city area of 60 wards at ₹646.71 crore.