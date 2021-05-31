Over 11,200 vehicles seized in one-week during lockdown

ERODE

31 May 2021 21:45 IST

With total lockdown without relaxations implemented across the State, the district police seized 11,297 vehicles from motorists roaming around unnecessarily on the roads from May 24 to 30.

Police were deployed at Kalaimadu Silai, Panneerselvam Park, GH Roundabout, Swastik Corner, Collectorate Junction and at arterial roads and vehicles were checked to prevent motorists roaming around unnecessarily.

A total of 11,215 two-wheelers and 82 cars were seized for violations and kept in open grounds at various places in the district.

Also, 7,851 cases were registered against motorists for non-compliance with wearing masks and a fine of ₹15.70 lakh was collected which was handed over to the Health Department.

A total of 670 cases were registered against persons for failing to ensure personal distancing while waiting in shops and in public places and a fine of ₹3.35 lakh was collected.

As many as 60 cases were registered against road-users for spitting in public places while 24 cases were registered for mass gathering during condolences.

A total of 10,874 cases were registered against motorists for various violations under Section 179 of the Motor Vehicle Act and a fine of ₹13.25 lakh was imposed.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told The Hindu that workers involved in essential services, people in emergencies and patient’s attendees were allowed to travel while intensified vehicle checks prevented others from moving on the road. He said that after the lockdown was extended from Monday, additional policemen were posted and vehicle checks were further intensified across the district.