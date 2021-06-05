Over 110 persons booked for violation

Tiruppur

05 June 2021 22:24 IST

The Tiruppur City Police registered cases against more than 110 persons for participating in the funeral of a history-sheeter in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The police said the body of Samsuddin (23) was found on June 2 inside a godown on A.B.T. Road and that he allegedly had several cases including robbery registered against him. Over 100 persons participated in his funeral and the videos surfaced on social media platforms, the police said.

Based on the video evidence, the Anupparpalayam police booked over 60 persons and Tiruppur North police booked over 50 persons on Saturday under sections of Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and Disaster Management Act on charges of violating the lockdown rules, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Tiruppur Central police arrested three persons namely Karthi (22), Deva (21) and Ikram (22) on charges of murdering Samsuddin, and remanded them in judicial custody.

Efforts to nab two more accused – Adhi and Jayaraman – are on.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the five accused were part of the same gang and that the murder was allegedly done due to financial gains, according to the police.