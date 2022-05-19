One killed, four injured as car falls into gorge on Ooty road 

Representative image | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

May 19, 2022 11:01 IST

They were returning to Kerala after a pilgrimage to Velankanni

A 65-year-old man was killed and four others, including a child, were injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Burliar on Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam Road early on Thursday.

The accident took place when they were returning to Kerala after a pilgrimage to Velankanni.

The police said Jose, a resident of Pulpally in Wayanad district, was killed in the accident. Jose’s son Yobesh, 35, drove the car.

The accident took place around 5.30 a.m. when Yobesh tried to negotiate a hairpin bend near Burliar. The car veered off the road and fell into a gorge of about 20 feet. Jose died on the spot, the police said. The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for treatment.

Efforts were on to pull out the car from the gorge.