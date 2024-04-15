ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, eight injured in accident in Salem 

April 15, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth was killed and eight passengers sustained injuries after a government bus rammed a stationary truck near Vellakalpatti on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Madhan, a resident of T. Nagar in Chennai.

According to sources, the government bus from Tiruchi was heading to Bengaluru on Sunday night. While the bus reached Vellakalpatti, Madhan reportedly asked the bus driver, Karthick, to stop the bus near a highway tea shop. While the driver was answering the passenger, the bus hit a truck that was parked on the roadside.

In the accident, Madhan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Eight passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Salem Government Hospital. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are investigating further.

