Officials seal gym at Vadavalli

COIMBATORE

06 July 2020 23:14 IST

Officials from the Coimbatore North Revenue Division sealed a gymnasium on Marudhamalai Road at Vadavalli on Monday, after it came to light that it’s owner was operating it in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown norms. Gyms are among the establishments that have not yet been permitted by the government to open, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Revenue Department sources said that when they went to the gym named Lifestyle Fitness Studio on Monday morning, they found more than 10 persons exercising.

In the Corporation limits, the flying squads formed to penalise violations slapped a fine of ₹100 each on 234 persons for not wearing mask. Owners of 655 commercial establishments paid a total fine of ₹56,550 for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

