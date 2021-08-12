Nurses allege they were mistreated by senior doctors

Tiruppur

12 August 2021 23:27 IST

Over 100 staff nurses working at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Tiruppur staged a demonstration on Thursday alleging mistreatment by the senior doctors.

C. Geetha, a staff nurse at the hospital for around 20 years and State treasurer of the Tamil Nadu Government Nurses’ Association, alleged that Dean R. Murugesan and two Assistant Resident Medical Officers have been overburdening the staff nurses and were allegedly using inappropriate words towards them. The hospital administration has not provided a separate changing room for the 170-odd women nurses working in the hospital, she alleged. “All of these have caused distress to us,” Ms. Geetha said.

When contacted, Dean of GMCH Dr. Murugesan denied the allegations made by the nurses and claimed that they have neither approached him in person to discuss their grievances nor have they submitted any written petition. “Whatever [demands] they might have, we will consider,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising