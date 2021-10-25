Now pay fine for traffic violations using digital payment apps in Coimbatore

25 October 2021 00:10 IST

People, who were found involved in various traffic violations, in the city can now pay the fine amount using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based digital payment apps such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay.

The new initiative enables people to pay fine by scanning the QR code in the e-challan devices that are used by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar said all the e-challan generators with the police have been modified to accept payment using digital payment apps.

The e-challan devices with the ity Police earlier accepted debit/credit cards for the payment of fines. Now, the police have added digital payment apps in the payment options.

According to Mr. Senthilkumar, remitting fines using payment apps is less time consuming. It also does not require the payer to enter PIN in the e-challan device as needed while using debit/credit card. The touch-free payment is safe in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He said the e-challan generators also show fines pending for previous offences, if left unpaid.

There are around 40 e-challan generators with the traffic police in the city. All the 15 law and order police stations also have three each e-challan generators.

A. Sitrarasu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore west, said the traffic police booked around 1,000 cases in the city a day for a range of violations, including over-speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet.