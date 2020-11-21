Coimbatore

Nominations invited for ‘Alert Being Awards’

Staff Reporter Coimbatore 21 November 2020 00:32 IST
Updated: 21 November 2020 00:32 IST

The fourth edition of the ‘Alert Being Awards’, organised by the non-governmental organisation ‘Alert’ to honour good Samaritans, will be held in Chennai on January 29, 2021.

A release said that a new category would be introduced this year to honour those who “supported the society selflessly” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the awards will also be given to those “who have made a difference to individuals or the society at large, by impacting with prevention of trauma and saving lives.”

Individuals and organisations may submit their nominations for the relevant categories at www.alert.ngo/aba by December 15. A jury comprising Md. Shakeel Akhtar, DGP, Enforcement; J.S. Rajkumar, Chairman of LIMA; Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to Prince of Arcot; Veena Kumaravel, Founder of Naturals Group of Salons, and Sujith Kumar, Founder of Maatram Foundation, will shortlist the awardees, according to the release.

