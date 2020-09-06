‘No major outbreak of cases in industries in Tiruppur’

Coimbatore

06 September 2020 22:57 IST

Industries in Tiruppur will maintain registers, check temperature of the workers every day, submit the details to the district administration every week and ensure that all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 are taken.

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and health officials held a meeting with heads of industrial associations in the knitwear city on Saturday. The aim was to control the spread of COVID-19 among industry workers and staff.

According to the Collector, nearly nine industries in the district have reported COVID-19 cases so far. However, there is ‘no major outbreak’ of COVID-19 in the industries as less than 10 employees have tested positive in each of these nine industries.

The industries have been allowed to function by strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). “We have clearly issued the guidelines and SOPs during the meeting and have asked the volunteers from Tiruppur COVID-19 Fighters’ to work with the industries,” Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

President of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association Raja Shanmugham said the industries are following the SOPs and workers do wear masks and maintain distance within the premises of the industries. However, all activities have been opened up after the lockdown and the workers and staff take part in social gatherings. Further, migrant workers are returning to work here. “If there are positive cases, industries isolate those workers. The workers are also aware of the precautions and they allow new workers on the shop floor only after ensuring that he or she is not COVID positive,” he said.

In the case of units catering to the domestic markets, they have been asked to strictly maintain registers and note temperature of the workers. “The units are doing so already. However, all the units have been asked to strictly maintain registers with data of the precautionary measures,” said one of them.