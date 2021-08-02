No drones in and around Sulur from August 3 to 6

COIMBATORE

02 August 2021 17:02 IST

The Coimbatore district administration has banned flying drones in and around Sulur from August 3 to 6. In a release, Collector G.S. Sameeran said on account of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the Nilgiris, flying drones was banned in and around Sulur. The administration would seriously view any violation and initiate legal action.

