Coimbatore

Nine detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR August 02, 2022 20:48 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:48 IST

The Tiruppur District Rural Police on Tuesday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against nine persons who were arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Udumalpet.

The police said that R. Kavitha, a resident of Vijaya Nagar in Udumalpet, had availed a loan of ₹ 30,000 through a self-help group. A member of the group, A. Valarmathi, had given surety for the loan.

A week after getting the loan, Kavitha tried to vacate her house without informing the SHG members. Valarmathi went to Kavitha’s house along with her family friend Kumaravel (26), a Hindu Munnani functionary, and demanded her to repay the loan. A wordy duel ensued between the supporters of Kavitha and Kumaravel. Kumaravel was attacked with weapons and he died on the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Kumaravel’s father, the Udumalpet police registered a case and arrested Aadhiyappan (43), Sivanandham (30), Senthil (31), Mariyappan (34), Johnson (31), Anandhakumar (27), Selvam (23), Harishanth (21), and Amarnath Balu (30).

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth invoked the provisions of Goondas Act agsinst all the accused.

