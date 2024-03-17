NIFT-TEA roped in to impart skill training for unemployed youth in Tiruppur

March 17, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Training Corporation (TNSDC) has roped in a higher educational institution in Tiruppur to impart training for unemployed youth in skills that would equip them for jobs in readymade garments manufacturing and export sector.

The TNSDC will give free training to urban and rural youth in association with the NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion. The NIFT-TEA Vocational Training College was initiated by Tiruppur Exporters’ Association to churn out trained personnel for all segments of the sector through implementing various programmes for skill development, according to a release issued by NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion.

Textile and apparel industry plays an important role in the economic development of our country, and in Tiruppur where the sector provides employment to seven to eight lakh workers, there is a need for one lakh people for the 8,500 small and medium garment design firms. The requirement will increase by several lakhs in the coming year, according to the organisers.

Through the TNSDC programme, youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years with minimum qualification of Plus Two are imparted skill training in garment production and design.

ADVERTISEMENT

A batch of 120 youths will be trained to work as Assistant Fashion Designer. They will be provided with free accommodation, food and study materials.

The programme that covers tailoring, pattern-making, computer skills, and English and soft skills training comes with a certificate issued by the State government and guaranteed employment with income ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month.

More details on the programme will be made available over phone: 8056323111, 8754623111, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.