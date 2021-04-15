Newborn’s body exhumed

NAMAKKAL

15 April 2021 23:18 IST

In a suspected case of female infanticide, the body of a 10-day-old girl that was buried in Erumapatti without the knowledge of the police and revenue officials was exhumed and an autopsy carried out on Wednesday.

Surya and Kasthuri were married for seven years and have a six-year-old and four-year-old daughters.

Kasthuri delivered a female baby at the District Headquarters Hospital in Namakkal on April 4.

Advertising

Advertising

As the couple had three girl children, doctors asked her to undergo family planning to which the couple refused. Kasthuri was staying in her mother’s house at Pottireddipatti. On April 13, claiming that the newborn had died of illness, they buried the baby at a graveyard in their village.

On suspicion, health officials, who were monitoring her, lodged a complaint with the Erumapatti police. On Wednesday, a doctors’ team, in the presence of revenue officials and police, exhumed the body and conducted a post-mortem on the spot. Samples of vital organs were lifted for laboratory tests.