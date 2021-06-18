New SP assumes office in the Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

18 June 2021 22:27 IST

The new Nilgiris district superintendent of police, Ashish Rawat, assumed office on Friday.

Mr. Rawat, a 2014 batch IPS officer who was previously posted as Commandant – Tamil Nadu Special Police VIII Battalion, succeeds R. Pandiarajan, whose tenure lasted five months.

Mr. Rawat told reporters that the Nilgiris was unique due to the fact that it was a hill district.

He said that he would study the issues that required police attention in the Nilgiris in the coming days.

Mr. Rawat added that importance would be accorded to battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.