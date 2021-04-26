New restrictions in place across districts

26 April 2021 22:19 IST

Poor patronage in both TNSTC and private buses in Erode

With new restrictions imposed by the State government came into force from Monday morning, it seemed like just another day for people in the western region.

In Salem, groceries and pharmacies restricted public entry on their premises. Only takeaway services were allowed in tea shops and other eateries.

Though restaurants were opened for takeaway services, hoteliers lamented that very a few customers turned up. Hoteliers demanded that they should be permitted at least 50% dine-in facilities. P.L. Palaniswamy, Secretary, Salem District Hotel Association, said that they are operating hotels just to keep the business running.

Buses were operated as per government protocols. Following curfew imposed in Karnataka, buses services to Karnataka would be affected from Tuesday afternoon.

Temples remained closed as per the State government’s guidelines. According to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments officials, devotees were not allowed and anadhanam was packed and distributed. Officials said that no permission has been granted to conduct festivals.

A private school in Salem had called in students regarding class 11 admissions. Education department officials immediately instructed the school to disperse the students. Chief Education Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy said that all schools have been instructed not to invite students to school unnecessarily.

In Erode, temples, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs and shopping malls remained closed while only takeaway services were allowed in tea shops, restaurants, hotels and mess in the district.

Since only takeaway service is available in tea shops and hotels, business was very poor throughout the day. A tea shop owner on Surampatti Four Road said that business was hit by over 70% as only a few preferred for parcel services. “We have stopped preparing snacks,” he added.

Departmental stores, fruit stalls and groceries stores operated without air conditioning while saloons and beauty parlours in corporation limits downed their shutters. Patronage in both TNSTC and private buses continues to be poor throughout the day as more commuters opted to travel by their own vehicles to reach work place.

Since business hours at bank branches were restricted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people waited in large numbers to carry out transactions.

The partial lockdown passed off as a normal affair in Hosur and Krishnagiri. However, departmental stores, gyms remained closed. Vegetable and flower markets continued to draw crowds.

(With inputs from Vignesh Vijayakumar in Salem, S.P. Saravanan in Erode and P.V. Srividya in Krishnagiri)