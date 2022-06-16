New Collector takes charge in Dharmapuri

K. Shanthi

June 16, 2022 19:16 IST

K. Shanthi took charge as the new Collector of Dharmapuri here on Thursday. Ms. Shanthi, has had earlier stints as CEO, Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board; District Revenue Officer, Namakkal, and Director of Sericulture.

In a brief interaction with the media, the Collector said, she would ensure that the government schemes reach every nook and corner of the district and that no eligible beneficiary is left out of government’s welfare safety net.

The outgoing Collector S. Dhivyadarshini will lead the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited.

