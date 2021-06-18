New Collector brings hope to residents of Malliamman Durgham tribal settlement

A file photo of District Collector H. Krishnanunni (right) on his way to Malliamman Durgham in 2016, when he was the Sub-Collector of Gobichettipalayam.

Erode

18 June 2021 22:33 IST

As the Sub-Collector of Gobichettipalayam, he had visited the settlement in 2016

The news of H. Krishnanunni assuming office as the new Collector of the district has brought hope for the residents of Malliamman Durgham tribal settlement in Kadambur Hills, as he was the only district administrator to trek the nine km rugged route to reach the settlement in 2016 when he was the Sub-Collector of Gobichettipalayam and address their grievances.

Nestled in the dense forests of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the hamlet has no motorable roads and one has to trek for over three hours on foot from Kadambur to reach the settlement. Of the total 159 families comprising 636 persons, only 82 families live in the hamlet at present, while the others have moved to Kadambur. Automatic solar lighting systems were installed in all the houses in 2018 and the power from the system could light a single bulb.

On June 14, 2016, the then Sub-Collector Mr. Krishnanunni trekked for three hours and reached the hamlet and heard the grievances of the people for an hour.

While old-age pension was distributed to 35 persons on the day, 50 families received their ration card within 10 days after his visit. “We explained the need for a motorable road, electricity and community certificates for the villagers,” said M.K. Subramani (40), a first graduate from Malliamman Durgham.

“He explained the difficulties in laying roads through tiger reserves and installing power lines,” he said and added that the sub-collector assured them that the issue would be taken up with the Forest Department and the Electricity Board. “Mr. Krishnanunni is well aware of our problems and we are hopeful of getting our problems solved,” said Mr. Subramani.

K. Ramasamy, president, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, who had accompanied the sub-collector to the hamlet, said that he was the only senior officer to visit the hamlet and listen the problems of the people patiently.

After his visit, a medical team conducted a health camp in the village and administered DPT vaccine, he added.

Villagers said that after the lockdown, they would be meeting the Collector and submit a petition regarding the problems faced by them.