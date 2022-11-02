‘Need new train service between Coimbatore and Karaikal using Chemmozhi Express racks ’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 02, 2022 21:35 IST

The Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) has sought a new train service between Coimbatore Junction and Karaikkal using the racks of Chemmozhi Express (16615).

The timings of the existing services to these two districts - Ernakulam – Karaikkal Express (16617 and 16618) are inconvenient and do not go via Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani and Oddanchatram, the members said.

“We request to kindly start a new train service between Coimbatore Junction and Karaikkal, via Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchy and Nagappattinam during daytime using the racks of Chemmozhi Express, which remains parked in Coimbatore station from 4.45 a.m. to 12.15 a.m. next day,” the committee said in a letter to the Southern Railway.

“This would be the first train directly connecting Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani and Oddanchathram with Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagappattinam and Karaikkal,” according to DRUCC.

“The proposed train, if electrified, will cover about 380 km in about seven-and-a-half hours. The 144-km stretch between Dindigul and Thanjavur has double-track and is certified for higher speed up to 100 Km per hour. We suggest running the service at 6 a.m. from Coimbatore to reach Karaikal at 1.30 p.m. and depart from Karaikal at 2.30 p.m to reach Coimbatore at 10 p.m. six days a week,” it said

