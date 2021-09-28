Naval Aviation holds discussions with Coimbatore industries on indigenisation

Officials from the Indian Navy with representatives of industries at the interaction on indigenisation held at INS Agrani in Coimbatore on Monday.

28 September 2021 00:39 IST

The Indian Naval Aviation, the aviation wing of the Indian Navy, is keen to tap potentials of industries in Coimbatore for its indigenisation road map for 2017-22 and pave the way for further self-reliance.

An exclusive interaction with the industries arranged by the Naval Aviation at INS Agrani, Coimbatore, on Monday has further cemented the Navy’s indigenisation goals.

More than 100 industries from Coimbatore, under the banner of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), attended the interaction chaired by Commodore Yogesh Pandey, Commodore Superintendent, Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi.

According to a release issued by the Navy, potential vendors in the field of aviation and marine engineering were identified in the session that was organised by the Aircraft and Engine Holding Unit under the aegis of INS Agrani and the Headquarters, Southern Naval Command.

Commander E. David, Officer-in-Charge, Aircraft and Engine Holding Unit, Sulur, addressed the session in which more than 250 equipment were displayed to check the repair feasibility and reverse engineering. The main focus of the interaction was towards identifying repair facilities for Line Replaceable Units, aircraft and ship's spares, tools and testers, ground support equipment and ground handling equipment.

“The interaction is expected to provide a platform to achieve self-reliance through indigenous development route, through enhanced focus on the marine/aviation assets and is expected to yield several dividends,” said the statement.