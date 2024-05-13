ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal Collector presides over Kalloori Kanavu event

Published - May 13, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma speaks among students in the Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu programme on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma advised the students who cleared plus two exams to pursue higher education, while presiding over the Naan Mudhalvan - Kalloori Kanavu programme held at a private college campus on Monday.

The Collector congratulated the teachers for their dedication and for running government schools on a par with private schools in the district.

“The Naan Mudhalvan scheme provides skill development training along with orientation programmes. After higher studies, students should not wait for government jobs but make use of government schemes to launch ventures of their own,” Ms. Uma added.

In the programme, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan, District Revenue Officer (DRO) R. Suman, and educationists and officials from concerned departments participated.

