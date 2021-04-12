NABARD grant for rural infrastructure projects

SALEM

‘₹ 492.90 crore has been released as part of the projects’

As many as 310 rural infrastructure projects to the tune of ₹1,417.36 crore are being implemented in Salem with NABARD’s rural infrastructure development funds. A release from A. Bhama Buvaneswari, Assistant General Manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, said that ₹ 492.90 crore had been released as part of the projects covering vital development projects like drinking water, rural roads, bridges, cold storage, minor irrigation, rural education institutions and veterinary projects.

The NABARD, during the previous financial year, had sanctioned establishment of Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences and combined water supply scheme for Illampilai, Attayampatti, Mallur, Panamarathupatti and Edanganasalai Town Panchayat. According to the release, NABARD during 2020-21 has refinanced ₹816.90 crore to Salem District Co-Operative Central Bank and ₹403.84 crore to Tamil Nadu Grama Bank.

With NABARD grant support, an integrated watershed management scheme project is being implemented in five villages in Mecheri Block for grant of ₹67.28 lakh.

The release said NABARD had promoted 11 farmer producer companies with a grant of ₹1.40 crore and supported off-farm producer organisations covering 500 power loom weavers with a grant of ₹26.85 lakh.

NABARD also conducted three sanitation literacy campaigns and conducted capacity building programmes for SHGs and bankers.NABARD had assessed potential linked credit plan for 2021-22 financial year at ₹7,976.82 crore.