Multiple organs harvested from Tiruppur youth killed in accident

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 30, 2022 17:16 IST

Multiple organs were harvested from a 36-year-old man from Tiruppur district at a city hospital after he was declared brain dead following a fatal accident.

The organs of T.G. Vivek, who hailed from Mathur in Kangeyam, were harvested at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Monday.

A release issued by KMCH said that Vivek met with an accident near KKP Matriculation School, Muthumangalam, on August 26 evening. He was initially taken to a nearby private hospital before being referred to KMCH in Coimbatore. The youth did not respond to treatment and he was declared brain dead on August 28.

The release said that Vivek’s wife gave the consent for organ donation. Multi-organ transplant surgeons and team harvested heart, kidneys, eyes, skin and bone of the deceased as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

While TRANSTAN allotted the heart to a private hospital in Chennai, one kidney was allotted to KMCH. The other kidney, eyes, skin and bone were allotted to different private hospitals in Coimbatore. Vivek is survived by wife Vinothini (31) and daughter Aarathana Sri (3).

