Multiple gift items seized in Dharapuram

Tiruppur

01 March 2021 23:40 IST

In a major seizure after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, election officials on Monday seized thousands of sarees, dhotis and silver plates allegedly hoarded by the AIADMK in Dharapuram.

Sources in the Revenue Department said that based on a complaint, a flying squad initially seized 1,950 silver plates from a four-wheeler near a private engineering college on Oddanchatram-Dharapuram road around 6.30 p.m. After the plates and the four-wheeler were brought to the Dharapuram taluk office, another complaint through the election helpline claimed of more gift items being locked inside the college.

Following this, a Static Surveillance Team reached the private college around two hours later and found 4,000 cloth bags bearing the images of AIADMK leaders, along with 1,700 sarees and 4,500 dhotis, inside two rooms of the college, according to the sources.

Confirming the development, Dharapuram Sub-Collector and Returning Officer for Dharapuram Assembly constituency Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said that the gift items inside the colleges would be transported to the Dharapuram taluk office on Tuesday due to the large quantity. “Police protection has been given for the college,” he told The Hindu. Further investigations are on.