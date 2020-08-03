MPs petition against green corridor project

Salem

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs petitioned with the District Collector here on Monday demanding withdrawal of the Salem-Chennai green corridor project.

Salem, Kalakuruchi and Dharmapuri MPs petitioned the Collector along with farmers condemning measures to implement green corridor project and requested him to send a report to the Central and State governments on issues faced by farmers here and implement the project through an alternative route.

Talking to presspersons, Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan said, “the project would affect about 7,500 acres of farmland, mineral and water resources here. Livelihood of about 30,000 persons would be affected, if the project is implemented. Despite repeated opposition from farmers and political parties, the governments are trying to implement it for personal benefits. For just a difference of 34 km, the Chief Minister and other Ministers are speaking in favour of the project and it’s condemnable.”

D.N.V. Senthil, Dharmapuri MP, said that the Centre has informed the Supreme Court that environment clearance is not essential for the project.

He added that a resolution would be passed in 16 grama sabha panchayats, which would be held in the near future and despite opposition from public representatives, farmers and availability of two four-lane roads, rail and airline services between Salem and Chennai, they (governments) should explain for whose benefit it is being implemented.

P. Gauthama Sigamani, Kalakuruchi MP, said that there is a four-lane road via Ulundurpet to Chennai already and the stretch is double lane at eight points. He added that expansion of the road at those junctures would reduce the travel time between Chennai and Salem.