MP calls for implementation of Morappur-Dharmapuri new railway line project

Dharmapuri

13 January 2021 22:16 IST

Dharmapuri MP S.Senthil Kumar has called for implementation of the Morappur-Dharmapuri new railway line project, which was formally announced with a foundation laying ceremony in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The foundation for the 36 km line was laid by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on March, 4, 2019.

The DMK MP, in a representation to the Chairman and CEO, Railway Board Suneet Sharma, has urged expediting the works on the project that was yet to commence after the formal foundation laying ceremony.

According to Dr. Senthil Kumar’s representation to the Railway Board Chairman, Mr .Goyal had in his reply letter stated that the 36 km line was pending with the office of the District Collector, Dharmapuri, for survey and demarcation of land and identifying patta in the railway alignment. The MP, in his letter, has underlined that the project has been pending for more than a year and it needed to be expedited for local development.

