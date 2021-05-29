Move to regularise scan centre charges, says Radhakrishnan

Salem

29 May 2021 23:54 IST

‘465 patients undergoing treatment for black fungus disease’

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that measures are under consideration to regularise charges in private scan centres across the State.

Talking to mediapersons after inspecting COVID-19 facilities here on Saturday, Dr. Radhakrishnan said, “it is under our consideration to regularise rates in private scan centres. The rates are reasonable in government sector and it is also being covered under health insurance schemes.”

Private hospitals have been advised not to overcharge patients and follow the revised tariff issued by the State government. He added that they have received complaints against hospitals in Salem as well. He added that an external team would be deployed in Salem and stern action would be taken against private hospitals collecting higher charges and the hospital would be sealed, if required.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that two hospitals have been issued notices and added that private hospitals have also been advised to avoid elective surgeries at the moment.

On availability of vaccine doses, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the State has only stock for next two days. He said that for 18-44 age category, though State government procures the vaccine, supply is rationalised by the Centre and while the State had stock of 13.1 lakhs doses, 10 lakh doses have got over and stock is available only for next two days. The Chief Minister has written to the Centre and myself too, as Secretary has requested Centre for doses, he said.

However, he added that the Centre, too, is facing stock issues as Covishield production is only six-crore doses and Coviaxin is one-crore. The State has requested for separate allocation, he said.

On reports that children would be affected in the third wave, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the CM has advised to hear opinions from medical experts and be prepared for future waves.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that medical experts have now advised to start treatment even when patient show symptoms and that is being implemented. He added that an additional 200 beds with oxygen concentrator would be set up at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. He added that admission would begin in full fledge at the COVID-19 treatment centre near Steel Plant from Sunday.

On transfer of patients from private hospitals to Salem GH in critical stage, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that an institutional death committee would be expanded and clinical protocol of private hospitals which is regularly indulging in such practice would be examined.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that 1,492 cases was reported in Salem on Saturday due to backlogs during past few days since a few staff at the laboratory here tested positive. He added that authorities have been advised to prevent bunching of results and send samples to nearest government hospitals or even utilise private labs. On charges regarding lack of increase in testing centres, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that up to 80% tests are being done through government labs and there is a capacity to do up to two lakh tests a day. He added that results for 90-95% of samples are declared in 24 hours.

On increase in cases in Western districts, he said that industries had been functioning continuously. Cases have started decreasing in Coimbatore, he added.

He added that 465 patients are undergoing treatment for black fungus disease and they have received 1,790 vials of medicine for its treatment from the Centre.