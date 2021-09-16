Move to include college secretaries in BU Syndicate flayed

COIMBATORE

16 September 2021 00:04 IST

The Association of University Teachers has expressed reservation over the State Government’s move to include five secretaries of affiliated colleges in the Bharathiar University Syndicate.

In a statement, the association’s State president P. Thirunavukkarasu said the move would place the university administration on the hands of the secretaries. The Madras High Court, while disposing of the petition filed by the Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu had directed the university to consider the demand.

The Government amending the Bharathiar University Act was against the decision of the university Senate and Syndicate, he said and added that the inclusion of five secretaries tantamount to privatising higher education.

The association appealed to the Government to reconsider the decision and enact a common Act for all universities, he added.